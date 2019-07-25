KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Warming up through the weekend!

The last weekend of July is here! Unfortunately, temperatures will warm to the mid 90s for and then make a return back to the upper 90s and lower 100s again next week!

Tonight: Another cool night with free AC! Low temps will drop to the mid 60s with light winds around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear.

Friday: Afternoon highs will generally stay around the 90° mark for the afternoon, with some upper 80s and some lower 90s expected. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: Warm and seasonal weather will prevail this weekend in the mid 90s, with a continuous warming trend as we head into next week! High pressure is going to dominate our weather pattern, giving us consistent, slightly warmer weather for the next week.