KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Brief break from triple digits tomorrow!

After a weak front coming through later today we’ll see a brief break from the really hot temperatures and drop down closer to seasonal for the middle of the week.

Tonight: Low temps are dropping to a fairly normal mid to low 70 range. Humidity levels will stay fairly high though, so it won’t be quite as comfortable as we might want. Winds are staying light around 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Afternoon high temps will generally stay in the mid 90s for most of us which is seasonal for this time of year. We could see a few showers and a storm or two by the afternoon hours, but definitely not widespread and winds will stay fairly relaxed around 5 to 15 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: After this brief cool-down, temperatures are soaring back into the upper 90s and low to mid 100s by the weekend and early next week. We could see some more mildly active weather with spotty rain chances dotting the forecast for the next week but not strong enough to really mention much yet!