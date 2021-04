Thursday April 8th, 2021

Today: With our approaching cold front on Friday, enjoy those warmer than normal temperatures because as soon as the cold front rolls around well. It well feel seasonal with temperatures in the 70's. Today we will see temperatures for the afternoon high reaching the lower 80's with winds from the east shifting towards the west between 5-10 mph. Overnight we will see the cloud cover move in with temperatures into the lower 60's so another warmer than normal night with winds from the south around 5-10 mph.