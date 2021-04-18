Freeze watch issued for Knox county until 9:00 AM Wednesday

With clearing conditions that will lead to a cooler night for parts of the big country and the heartland. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Usually in the big country we see our last freeze during March, based on tonight’s forecast it looks possible for our most northern counties to experience a freeze. Take precautions now remembering the 3 P’s. (Pets, Plants, Pipes)

With a mostly clear night that limits the heat we receive from cloud cover, leaving a cooler night across the region. Plan ahead and prepare for sub-freezing temperatures.