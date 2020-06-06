Friday Afternoon Forecast: All aboard the ISS, strawberry moon and more.

Friday, May 05th, 2020

Tonight: Look up Abilene. For the International Space station and the Strawberry Moon or “Honey” moon will give way to amazing sights in the big country. Overnight lows in the upper 70’s with winds from the south southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect temperatures to be in the upper 90’s with a few possible triple digits. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue. Expect overnight lows again in the lower 70’s with winds from the south-southeast. With one last chance to check out the ISS at 09:41 pm for 4 minutes.

Future Discussion: Don’t forget that sunscreen and water bottle on your way out, conditions will be in the triple digits with heat index values over 100 degrees. UV index levels will be high also so take frequent breaks. All before a not-so-cold front by Tuesday night. Leaving is with temperatures in the upper 90’s.