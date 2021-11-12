Friday evening forecast: a cold front keeping us cool, for now

Friday, November 12th, 2021

Tonight: GRAB THE BLANKETS! It is going to be a cold night in the big country with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s with feels like temperatures into the 20’s. Winds from the north-northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A very cold night with feels like into the 20’s and 30’s so if you plan to be out early. Grab the jacket. Saturday it will be warming up to 70°s with winds from the south-southwest ranging between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will be into the upper 40°s with winds from the south-southwest.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be increasing into the lower 80°’s so grab the sunglasses, sunscreen and shorts. It’s summer in November. A weak cold front dropping temperatures one degree Sunday with another cold front expect on Wednesday bringing the temperatures back down. Unfortunately, no real rain chances.