Friday evening forecast: a warm Saturday to start off the weekend

Friday, November 19th, 2021

Tonight: We saw a cold start to the day with clear skies as temperatures dropped into the mid 30’s following the longest Partial lunar eclipse of the year. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 50’s with winds from the south at about 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s for a beautiful start to the weekend. Perfect for cheering on our ACU wildcats, so have that water bottle and sunscreen ready. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50’s with winds from the south-southwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Heading into Sunday a cold front with a few possible rain chances for the south-eastern portions of the big country. Moving forward through the week temperatures will rise into the mid 70’s before a cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain chances and a few chances for showers. This is still plenty of days out so we’ll need time to tweak the forecast as this cold front could present some issues to those traveling for the holiday weekend.