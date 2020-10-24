Friday Evening Forecast: BIG Changes are Approaching the Big Country.

Friday, October 23rd, 2020

Tonight: Following this morning’s cold front through the area. Temperatures have dropped around ~30-40 degrees when compared to yesterday. Afternoon high’s topped out at 72 degrees at 03:52 AM. Winds also shifted along the front from the south to a northerly direction ranging anywhere from 20 mph gusting to over 30. As for tonight expect the temperatures to drop into the upper 30’s with a few areas seeing the potential for frost formation as temperatures drop to near freezing. Partly cloudy conditions will keep the key city from seeing the temperatures drop below 32, however you should exercise cautions when moving into the overnight hours. (Protect your plants, pets and pipes).

Tomorrow: Sweater weather will continue for regions of the Big Country with afternoon high’s rebounding into the upper 60’s. Fall weather continues today for those who are tired of the 70 and even 80 degree weather, relief is on the way. Unfortunately for us the heat does not stop there with temperatures expected to move into the upper 80’s before falling into winter-like temperatures. Overnight low’s will dip into the upper 50’s with mostly calm wind s through out the day increasing from the south ranging about 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: BIG CHANGES are coming to the forecast. Moving into Sunday we can expect summer to make a potential final return to the big country. With afternoon high’s topping out around the upper 80’s. Mostly sunny conditions before the arrival of the cold front which is expected Sunday evening. Dropping the overnight temperatures into the 30’s. Breezy southwesterly winds will range from 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph while holding onto a 20% of precipitation. Here’s where things get dicey. As models trend into the cold we could see frost/freeze advisory’s, watches and warnings become issued. Sleet could be possible for a good portion of the area through the day on Monday. Remember Friends don’t let friends leave the house without the proper gear on Monday. Here are a few things to keep in mind. Do you have a de-icer? Does your car have antifreeze? What is the air pressure on your tires? Are your tires adequately prepared to see a wintry mix? Don’t slam on the brakes when skidding. Check your windshield wipers. Wax your car it will help avoid the potential for sleet build-up! Also, if your windshield is cracked, DONT turn on the heat full blast. The drastic change in temperature could further crack or even bust your windshield. Grab a jacket, coat, gloves and/or a scarf. Check on those who don’t have a heater or are without a home, as well as the elderly.