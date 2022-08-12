Friday, August 12th, 2022

Tonight: Look up a meteor shower peaks with a super full moon peaking in the night sky. Overnight lows expected into the mid 70’s with mostly clear skies and winds from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny conditions to kick start the weekend with temperatures expected to stay below the century mark with a chance at scattered showers through the afternoon hours mainly south of I-20. Fizzling out by the overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: Heading into the start of the week temperatures will continue to rise into the triple digits with rain chances continuing into the back half of the week thanks to a cold front that’s expected to move through the state.