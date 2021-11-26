Friday evening forecast: Grab an umbrella if you plan on shopping for small business Saturday

Friday, November 26th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows into the upper 40’s with winds from the south-southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers holding steady throughout your small business Saturday. Temperatures due to showers and cloud cover only topping out in the mid 50’s with overnight lows into the mid 40’s with winds from the south-southwest switching to the north with the arrival of the cold front by midnight.

Future Discussion: Heading into Sunday the cold front keeping winds from the north with dissipating clouds keeping temperatures seasonal through the weekend. Next week expect a warm and dry week with afternoon highs into the lower 70’s.