Friday, September 2nd, 2022

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies as lingering showers continue to dwindle, overnight expect temperatures to drop into the low 70’s with southerly winds ranging between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: As we look ahead to college football temperatures are going to continue near seasonal with afternoon showers decreasing in energy and dissipating through the evening. Highs will be in the low 90’s while overnight lows will be in the low 70’s

Future Discussion: Labor day festivities with warmer temperatures and a few isolated showers at best mainly through the evening hours.