Friday evening forecast: light rain showers continue through the weekend

Friday, June 4th, 2021

Tonight: Congratulations sailor, you made it to Friday. The weekend is right around the corner with a lucky few already a couple hours into their weekend. Temperatures varied between 70-80 degrees this afternoon due to a couple of rain showers mainly south of the I-20 corridor. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60’s a bit cooler than normal but still a bit humid. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected tonight with winds from the southeast between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Saturday holds on to light, scattered showers across the area. Temperatures today will top out in the low 80’s with partly sunny skies and winds from the south-southeast around 5 mph. Afternoon showers are expected (30%) scattered, mainly towards the eastern half of the area. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the south-southeast at 5 mph.

Future Discussion: Rain chances, even a marginal risk for severe weather remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Mostly scattered showers are expect with little rain accumulation expected. (nothing like compared to last week). Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s with unbearable humidity by Wednesday. So put on an extra spritz of hair spray before walking out the door. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.