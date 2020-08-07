Friday Evening Forecast: More Triple-Digit Heat as we Kick Start Tax-Free Weekend.

Friday, August 7th, 2020

Tonight: Mild overnight lows will persist, getting down to the upper 70’s. There will be a consistent breeze of around 10 to 20 mph from the south. Mostly clear tonight.

Saturday: The heat continues! High temps are getting back up into the lower 100s throughout the afternoon hours which is similar to how today was across the Big Country. Winds will be a little more on the strong side at around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph at times from the south.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re settling into a quiet and hot weather pattern across the Big Country with plenty of sunshine on the way as well. Seeing a “cool down” by mid-week into next week. So stay hydrated and try to beat the heat!