Friday Evening Forecast: Overnight Showers Possible with Isolated Rain Chances Throughout the Weekend.

Friday August 21st, 2020

Tonight: A few isolated rain chances are moving into the forecast heading into the evening into overnight hours. Brief in duration but some areas could be seeing a bit of heavy rain. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70’s still holding 20% of isolated showers as they make their way through the big country.

Tomorrow: Still holding onto a 10% chance of showers, which will mostly remain towards the south of the I-20 corridor. Not expecting any severe storms with this but a few areas could see a heavy downpour.

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances seeing as there is tropical activity in the gulf of mexico and if it keeps its trajectory we could be looking at a few more rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday into the next work week. I’ll have plenty more details tonight at 10 PM.