Friday Evening Forecast: Sweater Weather Making a Stay In the Big Country and With It a Few Rain Chances.

Friday, November 27th, 2020

Tonight: Happy Black Friday. Were you able to score some big deals? If not it’s okay we have a small gift planned for the big country. RAIN is expected in the big country. Although some counties to the south and east already picked up a bit we can expect more widespread action overnight. Expected temperatures in the lower 40’s with winds from the north-northeast blowing at about 10 mph.

Tomorrow: 80% of widespread rain is expected for the big country. So if you have to be out for any reason make sure that you don’t forget that windbreaker/umbrella. Precipitation totals for the area will range between 1/4″-1/2″ with maximum temperatures struggling to reach the mid-40’s. Winds will continue from the north around 10 mph. Overnight expect mostly cloudy weather conditions holding onto a 20% chance of showers with temperatures falling to the lower 30’s. Winds will continue from the north-northeast around 10 mph.

Future Discussion: Windy day Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 50’s. However, with winds howling from the north around 5-15 mph and even gusting to 25 mph at times you are going to want to keep that jacket real handy. Overnight temperatures will be below freezing Sunday and Monday night so make sure to protect the 3P’s pets, plants and pipes. Allowing for faucets to drip as well. Late Tuesday into Wednesday is where we are expecting another cold front to arrive along with some rain chances respectively. Out ahead of the front expect windy conditions and sweater weather all around.