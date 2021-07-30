Friday evening forecast: Warmer weather with daily rain chances thanks to a cold front

Friday, July 30th, 2021

Tonight: Well we finally made it to the weekend and as the scattered rain showers weaken expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: HEAT ADVISORY FOR STEPHENS CO. [12 PM- 7PM] . Kick starting the weekend with temperatures into the mid 90’s with a few hit or miss showers during the afternoon hours. Overnight, expect temperatures to descend into the mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

Future Discussion: A cold front arrives through the early afternoon bringing with it daily rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures. It will feel like fall in the big country which will make the holiday decorations in stores much more aesthetically and visually pleasing. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s and mid 80’s. However, you’ll still want to stay hydrated as feels like temperatures will be a tad bit warmer.