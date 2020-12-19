Friday Evening Forecast: Windy Day in the Big Country as a Cold Front Approaches.

Friday, December 18th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight tonight expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30’s. Winds will begin to calm down just a bit. Winds will change direction from the south becoming more northerly as a cold front to our northwest arrives. A very slim and unlikely 5% rain chance holds on until the passage of the cold front overnight.

Tomorrow: As we close out the 3rd week of the month here’s a look as what you should expect for your weekend. Afternoon high’s around the mid-50’s are expected. Winds will be out of the North-northwest ranging 5-10 mph. By the evening we will start to see those clouds dissipate allowing for a freezing cold night here in the big country with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Future Discussion: An upward trend is expected to continue following Friday’s cold front. Temperatures will be seasonal up until Sunday. Monday temperatures will jump up about a letter grade (~10 degrees). Another cold front is expected to arrive by Wednesday morning taking another 10 degree drop with a hard freeze that Wednesday night. Following the front we can expect temperatures to become a bit more seasonal.