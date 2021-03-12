Friday morning forecast: potential severe weather this weekend with fire danger also expected for Sunday

Friday March 12th, 2021

Today: Once again temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s this afternoon. With winds continuing strong as the influence of the sub-tropical jet stream moves over the big country. Expect wind speeds around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Mostly cloudy conditions will take place this evening.

Tonight: As for tonight well, another above average night is expected in the big country. Temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for some scattered showers.

Future Discussion: Spring is right around the corner and severe weather is on the way. Our main concern once again is the cold front with an associated low pressure that will move through the big country on Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60’s behind the front. Our greatest risk is for severe weather comes Saturday evening with the potential to see straight-lined winds, large hail, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado. Stay with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. I’ll be in studio this weekend monitoring the storms before, during and after the storm.