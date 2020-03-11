KRBC Evening Forecast: Daily rain chances return for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend

It has really felt like Spring outside the last several days! For me personally it’s been a little too humid to be SUPER pleasant but I’m certainly not complaining! This warm weather will stick around for Thursday before our next cold front approaches and cleans things up a bit by Friday.

Tonight: Another very mild and humid night is heading our way, with low temps bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s. Skies should remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight. Winds will stay at a light breeze around 10 to 20 mph generally.

Thursday: Grab an umbrella for today! Rain showers, while not the best for this 7-day forecast, could dot the afternoon skies and drop some liquid across the area and could catch some by surprise! High temps will reach a balmy 80 degrees for a lot of the area with sunshine staying intermittent throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances will stick around as we move into the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. A cold front Thursday night/Friday morning will cool us off briefly Friday before we see a return back to the 70s and 80s for the weekend. Most of the rain showers/potential will be in the hottest parts of the day in the afternoon, although by the weekend that could spread into the morning and overnight hours as well.