KRBC Evening Forecast: Gorgeous Easter weekend ahead

If you’re staying in town or heading out across the state for this Easter weekend, you can bet that you’ll have some great weather in general the entire weekend.

Tonight: Low temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Winds relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected.

Saturday: Skies are going to stay on the cloudier side again, similar to Friday. High temps will climb into the mid 60s across the area with a decent breeze of around 25 mph at times. We could see a few isolated showers throughout the afternoon hours and last into the overnight hours for some.

Easter Sunday: Gorgeous weather is sticking around! We’ are anticipating a bit of cloud cover, but also expect to see some sunshine as well. High temps are going to climb into the 60s throughout the afternoon. Winds will also remain a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and gust upwards of 25 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got what looks to be a brief but significant warming streak heading into next week. Tuesday and Wednesday could see our first 90 degree temps of the year, followed by a cold front to knock us back down closer to seasonal by the end of next week. Aside from that, rain chances are still pretty slim after tomorrow/Saturday night.