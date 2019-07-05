KRBC Evening Forecast: July 5th, 2019

As we move into the first weekend of July temperatures will continue to soar closer to the triple digits!

Tonight: Low temperatures will bottom out in a pretty seasonable range around the low to mid 70’s. Unfortunately, humidity and dewpoint values will climb through the overnight hours, giving us a pretty sticky night ahead. Winds will stay in the 10 to 20 mph range.

Saturday: Afternoon highs will reach back into the upper 90’s for the majority of the Big Country. Some lucky few could even see some afternoon/evening showers and pop-up storms, but these will affect relatively few people and remain pretty stationary. Expect heat index/feels like values to approach the lower 100’s in the afternoon, so be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water!

Sunday: Very similar to Saturday in regards to temperatures! Afternoon highs are going to reach the upper 90’s and lower 100’s, with more heat index values well in the 100’s for the afternoon hours. Winds will remain a good breeze around 10 to 20 mph, with more very small chances of seeing an isolated shower/storms in the Big Country. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around!

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure continues to remain the name of the game as we move into next week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s with winds staying fairly consistent day-to-day, staying out of the south around 10 to 20 mph. We could see some bigger rain chances approach the Big Country by early to middle parts of next week.