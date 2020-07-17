KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: A warm but much more seasonal weekend in store!

Heading into this middle weekend of July temperatures are going to continue to slowly drop back to around seasonal high temperatures in the afternoon hours.

Tonight: Mild and humid, overnight lows are dropping back to the mid 70s again. No surprises here, quiet and clear and relatively calm winds as well!

Saturday: After low 100s and upper 90s Friday, high temperatures will generally stay mostly in the mid to upper 90s all afternoon! We’re still likely going to see a few areas reach triple digits but it won’t be as widespread as it has been the last week or so. Winds will stay at a nice breeze around 5 to 15 mph some gusts upwards of 20 mph at times.

Sunday: High temperatures will continue to stay around seasonal in the mid to upper 90s again. Plenty of sunshine and calmer winds are on the way, with less than 20 mph gusts expected all day.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move ahead into the second half of July our heat wave is coming to an end gradually and gently. We saw temperatures get as high as 112° in some spots Monday/Tuesday of this past week, next week, we’ll be lucky to see 100 degrees generally, even in our hotspots. Still few to no rain chances in store, with plenty of sunshine expected for the next seven days.