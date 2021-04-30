KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Another day of rain across the Big Country tomorrow

As we head into the month of May tomorrow we’re also kicking it off with scattered to widespread showers and storms throughout the day.

Tonight: Cool temps remain as lows drop into the low 50s. Winds will stay a light breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all night with more on-and-off showers and storms throughout most of the overnight hours.

Saturday: A wet and soggy day ahead! High temps will generally remain in the 60s with a few lower 70s possible. On-and-off rain showers and storms are expected, as most of the area retains an 80% chance of rain all day. Winds will remain breezy at around 25 to 30 mph gusts at their peak. We could pick up another 1-2+ inches of rainfall across the area today.

Sunday: The entire area is getting a little bit of a chance to dry off and warm up! High temps will climb back into the 80s in the afternoon. The sun comes out to play most of the day, setting us up for a humid and warm day in general. Winds also remain on the breezier side at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: Overall, pleasant weather will remain throughout the next 5 to 7 days. We do have a cold front Tuesday that will cool us off a bit, but only to the low to mid 70s for most of the next. Rain chances will exit the area by Saturday night in Sunday with warmer weather Sunday and Monday before that next cold front.