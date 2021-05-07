KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Beautiful Mother’s Day weekend ahead!

While the overarching theme of this weekend will involve pleasant and sunny skies, we do have an earlier than anticipated cold front on Mother’s Day that could limit high temps and lower winds through the day on Sunday.

Tonight: Mild and humid with a bit of a breeze. Low temps are generally staying in the 60s. Winds will remain around 10 to 20 mph all night with partly cloudy skies possible.

Saturday: Hot and windy! High temps will climb back into the upper 80s to mid 90s by the afternoon. This is being fueled in part by strong, gusty winds of around 35 to 40 mph gusts at times. Sunny skies will prevail most of the day, with a small chance of a stray shower or two by the afternoon hours.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Overall, expect a beautiful and comfortable Mother’s Day! A morning to mid-day cold front is expected to push through the Big Country. This won’t do anything too dramatic overall but it will limit high temps to mostly the 80s in the afternoon. Winds will also relax a bit after it comes through, calming down to around 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon hours.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances kick up as early as late Sunday evening, but will generally hold off until Monday. We’ll have daily rain chances for the first half of next week, with cooler temps in the 70s dominating the forecast for most of next week as well. For now, significant severe weather is NOT expected, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some severe storms at times through this rain event.