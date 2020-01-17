KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Beautiful weather is settling in for the weekend!

After some of the dreariest days of the year to finish out this week, we’ve actually got some pleasant and sunny weather to look forward to this weekend!

Tonight: An actually pretty mild night is heading our way! Overnight low temps will bottom out in the mid 40s mostly, with some fog possible heading into Saturday morning. Winds will remain around 5 to 15 mph out of the north.

Saturday: The first thing you may notice in the morning is the clear sky and sunshine – something we haven’t seen in a couple of days at least! Temperatures are warming up into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon hours. It will really be a nice day aside from the strong wind gusts we could see heading in the afternoon hours

Sunday: Another gorgeous day with cool but still pleasant temperatures hovering around 50 degrees in the afternoon! Winds will relax slightly to around 15 to 20 mph gusts at most. Plenty of sunshine the entire day again as well!

Future Weather Discussion: Moving into next week, the only “interesting” thing happening will be possible rain chances Tuesday heading into Wednesday. Aside from that, it’ll be a more calm and consistent forecast day-to-day with 50s for afternoon highs all week and relatively calm winds.