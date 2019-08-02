KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Brief cool-down and then back to triple digits!

This weekend has a nice little surprise in store! A cold front will push through tomorrow in the afternoon/evening hours that will help us cool off for Sunday.

Tonight: A very warm night is in store with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s and the feels-like temps starting in the lower 80s when you wake up. Winds will stay light all night of less than 15 mph.

Saturday: High temps are going to be pretty darn hot again before that cold front rolls in. We’re looking at upper 90s and lower 100s again before the cold fronts takes effect, so be ready for that hot afternoon feeling! Winds will shift to the northeast behind the front. That’s going to help bring in slightly cooler and drier air for Sunday. We could also seem some showers and maybe a storm or two following the cold front, but those will stay mostly in the eastern parts of the Big Country and Heartland.

Sunday: A much more pleasant and not as hot afternoon is in store! High temps could be as cool as the upper 80s for some but most of us will be in the lower 90s generally. Winds will stay light out of the northeast around 5 to 15 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: Our next cold front arrives tomorrow, and with it, slightly cooler weather for Sunday. That doesn’t last long though as high pressure to regain control of the area and get our temps on Monday back up the mid 90s already. Most of next week will be very similar to this past week with mostly upper 90s and lower 100s expected. Few, if any, good rain chances will enter this forecast period.