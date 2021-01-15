KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Calmer and more seasonal temps stick around for the weekend ahead

We’ve had another very windy and borderline gusty day again today as we close out the week but the good news is winds are calming way down with seasonal temps sticking around for the weekend ahead.

Tonight: Cold temperatures are in store overnight and tomorrow morning as low temps drop down to around freezing again for the Big Country. Winds will calm down with clear skies remaining dominant overnight.

Saturday: We’ve got all in all a beautiful day ahead. High temps are climbing back into the mid to upper 50s with much calmer winds expected as they stay below 15 mph all day. Skies will begin to fill up with clouds throughout the day. A weak cold front will push through the area overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: A slightly cooler day is in store as that weak cold front winds its way through the Big Country. High temperatures will be close to Saturdays staying in the low to mid 50s instead. Winds are staying light all day at less than 15 mph and skies will clear out and stay sunny most of the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Looking ahead into next week we’ve got a little more action than this last week entailed. We’re kicking it off warm on Monday and Tuesday before our next cold front runs through, with this one expected to be stronger and introduce some unsettled weather patterns for mid to late next week. Rain chances will begin on Tuesday and ramp up by Thursday.