KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Cold front tonight, sunnier skies ahead

It was a stormy day for a handful of areas across the Big Country today. Storms stayed mostly south and east of Abilene closer to areas like Eastland, Coleman and Brownwood throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. We’re losing the rain chances for a few days and replacing them with very warm/hot temperatures as we move into the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mild temps prevail as we dip into the mid 50s for most. Winds stay light with clearing skies expected.

Saturday: An early morning cold front will limit our high temps for today, keeping us closer to seasonal/typical in the 70s all afternoon. Winds could get a little gusty at times but usually less than 25 mph winds are expected. Plenty of sunshine will stick around by the afternoon hours as well!

Sunday: Summer is back! High temps today will climb into the upper 80s to even mid 90s for some. Winds will pick up to around 30 mph at times with plenty of sunshine all day.

Future Weather Discussion: Hot weather is sticking around for Sunday through Tuesday as high temps hover around 90 degrees in the afternoon hours. Tuesday could see the return of rain chances for parts of the Big Country as well as the beginning of a cold front sliding through the area. That will moderate temperatures as we push into the middle and second half of next week.