KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Extreme heat fades as rain chances and a cold front approach

After some of the hottest weather of the year so far this past week, we’re finally looking ahead to more seasonal temperatures potentially some rain across the Big Country.

Tonight: Mild weather will persist for overnight lows as we drop into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will relax a bit at around 10 to 15 mph generally.

Saturday: To start, isolated showers are going to be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours today. Afternoon high temps will top out in the low to mid 100s again, but generally be a couple of degrees cooler than Fridays temperatures! Winds will continue to stay at a light breeze around 10 to 20 mph out of the south.

Sunday: We’re increasing rain chances to scattered at times in the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will hover around the century mark at 100°.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re continuing to ride a downhill train of temperatures for the next several days. High temps for most of next will top out in the mid 90s which is right around seasonal. Rain chances will linger until Monday and then drop off with a light breeze expected all week next week.