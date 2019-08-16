KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Extreme heat settling in this weekend

Heat advisories have been issued for most of the Big Country beginning Saturday and lasting through Sunday evening.

Tonight: Another run-of-the-mill night for most of us, as no spectacular cooling feature is going to help us. Lows will stay around the 80 degree mark again with light winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Our heat advisory kicks in at noon, as temperatures will already be close to the triple digit mark. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 100s, with the heat index reaching as high as 108 degrees at times. Winds will pick up to around 20 mph at times throughout the day.

Sunday: We’ll continue our hot streak by the afternoon hours will highs reaching up into the 100 to 105 degree range again. Winds are going to be similar to Saturday, gusting as high as 20 mph but staying around 10 to 15 mph all day.

Future Weather Discussion: As we wrap up the summer break this weekend and early next week, it looks like the current high pressure will loosen its grip on the Big Country ever so slightly to allow for some slightly more reasonable temps by middle of next week. Still no major rain chances or weather features on the horizon as we transition back into the school year next week.