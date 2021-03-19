KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Gorgeous start to Spring as we move into the weekend!

Today is the LAST day of Winter! So long I say, and good riddance! Spring kicks off tomorrow and with it plenty of pleasant weather is in the forecast.

Tonight: Cool and mild temperatures remain for the Big Country. Overnight lows are staying in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds calm down and will remain calm for at least the next 24 hours.

Saturday: We couldn’t ask for a more perfect start to Spring! High temperatures are climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain generally less than 10 mph all day with nothing but sunny skies expected!

Sunday: Overall a very similar day to Saturday aside from some stronger winds. High temps are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s with winds hitting around 20 to 25 mph at times. Skies will begin to see some clouds but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected stiil.

Future Weather Discussion: Moving into the first week of Spring next week we’ve got several days of light to moderate rain chances beginning Monday and could last through most of the week. Aside from that, temperatures will still remain in the 60s and 70s for the next 5 to 7 days for now.