KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Gorgeous weekend ahead before we cool down next week!

Our last weekend of January is going to be a beautiful one to say the least. Warm temps, plenty of sunshine and both strong and calm winds are all in the forecast for the next few days.

Tonight: Temps tonight will get chilly again but not as cold as last night. Low temps will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s with calm winds persisting again. Make sure you’ve got a jacket if you have any evening plans tonight!

Saturday: We have a beautiful but windy day in store to kick off the weekend! High temps are climbing into the mid 60s with winds expected to gust around 30 to 35 mph at times. We’re also expecting a few more clouds throughout the day but you should still be able to see plenty of sunshine as well.

Sunday: We’re staying pleasant with high temps hovering in the mid 60s mostly. Winds are going to be way more relaxed and barely noticeable.

Future Weather Discussion: After Monday of next week we’re settling back into a more typical forecast for this time of year. Most of next week will see our temperatures hovering in the 50s and 40s for afternoon highs. Rain chances will dot the forecast next week as well, so enjoy this warm and pleasant weekend while we have the beautiful weather because it isn’t lasting too much longer!