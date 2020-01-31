KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Gorgeous weekend ahead of another cool-down next week!

So long January and hello February! It’s going to be a gorgeous start to the month this weekend with temperatures soaring way above average again.

Tonight: Overnight lows are getting pretty cold again with low 30s expected for most of the area. Winds are going to stay relaxed for the most part staying less than 15 mph generally. Skies will be clear overnight.

Saturday: A beautiful day is heading our way, especially by the afternoon. Temperatures are going to reach back into the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are going to pick up slightly to around 10-20 mph and gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Skies will stay pretty sunny all day so get outside and soak it up!

Sunday: Weather is getting even more pleasant as we move into the back end of the weekend! High temps are going to get back up into the low to mid 70s with a few more clouds and stronger winds but generally staying pretty nice overall. Gusts should stay less than 25 mph the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: It doesn’t get any better than this! This weekend is a gem in what’s looking like overall a mixed bag of an extended forecast. Heading into next week, we’ll see an almost identical pattern to what we saw for the last week of January. Monday is starting out warm and nice and even Tuesday might be on the more pleasant side. Nut then, a cold front is expected to push heading into the overnight hours Tuesday and that could bring with it not only cold temps but also some wintry precip chances as well.