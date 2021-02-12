KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Historic cold and more wintry weather expected over the next few days

I know it’s been a cold and dreary week so far but unfortunately we’re looking at even colder and icier weather ahead for the weekend and early next week at least.

Tonight: Overnight lows are climbing down the ladder into the upper teens for most of the Big Country. Frigid air with a breeze of around 10 to 15 mph all night will bring wind chills down into the single digits around the area.

Saturday: Don’t expect much, if any, improvement in temperatures or sky/weather conditions in general. High temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 20s and even teens at times. Wind chills could approach single digits thanks to winds of around 10-20 mph throughout the day. Expect a persistent drizzle throughout the day, with snow chances expected heading into Saturday night and most of the day Sunday.

Sunday: A large winter storm is approaching not just the Big Country but the entire state of Texas. Widespread snowfall is expected throughout the day and we could pick up around 4″-7″ of snow throughout a lot of the Big Country. Some areas could see higher snowfall totals. High temperatures throughout the day are expected to stay in the teens but temps will drop throughout the day into the single digits by the evening hours.

One model run of potential snowfall across the Big Country through this weekend

Future Weather Discussion: Historic cold temperatures are expected heading into early next week. This will be paired with a large winter storm and snowfall across the area which will lead to extremely dangerous travel conditions beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday and even Tuesday. Low temps will begin to approach 0° or even below 0° at times early next week. It’s looking like we’ll finally break back above freezing by late next week which, if this forecast holds, is setting us up for the longest lasting freezing period ever recorded in Abilene and across the Big Country. The current record is 7 consecutive days.