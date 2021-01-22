KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: More clouds and rain chances over the weekend

Today for most of the area was foggy and cloudy across the Big country and the not-so-great news is that this pattern is continuing into the weekend ahead.

Tonight: Yet another mild night of temperatures staying the low to mid 40s. Certainly jacket weather, but for mid-late January this is unseasonably warm for the Big Country. Clouds will prevail again with some possible misty/light rain area throughout the night.

Saturday: High temps are climbing above where we got on Friday with temperatures reaching into the 50s and even lower 60s. Winds are expected to pick up to a strong breeze at around 15 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph. Skies will remain cloudy most of the day with a slight rain chances as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday: Better rain and storm chances will move in throughout the afternoon and evening hours. We could see a few thunderstorms as well as widespread showers in the afternoon/evening. High temperatures will spike up into the 60s and 70s in the afternoon with stronger, gustier winds expected at around 30 to 35 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re looking at a quieter and sunnier weather pattern moving in by next week. However, between that and us is a more Spring-like weather pattern over the weekend, and particularly Sunday. Warm, humid air will help to spark up some potentially strong to even severe storms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Rainfall totals will vary locally but generally expect around .1″ to .5″ across the area.