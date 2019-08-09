KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: More extreme heat on the way

Gearing up for the weekend? Heading outside in the afternoons? Make sure you’ve got plenty of water and break time scheduled in!

Unseasonably hot weather is sticking around for tomorrow, this weekend and even into next week.

Tonight: Low temps tonight will stay pretty mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are going to stay breezy around 10 to 20 mph with clear skies all night.

Saturday: Another scorcher for us here in the Big Country, with afternoon high temps reaching into the low to mid 100s and heat index values likely reaching again up into the 108°-110°. Winds will stay breezy, which helps, especially in the shade.

Sunday: Unfortunately, another equally or even hotter afternoon than Saturday with high temps staying in the mid 100s for most of the area. Winds are staying breezy all day around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: The jury is still out on a cold front that will be coming through early/middle of next week. Regardless, at the very least we’ll be at least a couple of degrees cooler after is pushes through the area. Winds are staying breezy until middle of next week with slim to none rain chances for the area still