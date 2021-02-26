KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: More rain and storm chances possible over the weekend and early next week

Looking ahead to the end of February and beginning on March on Monday we’re expecting more rain and storm chances to grace the Big Country and could bring some stronger storms as well.

Tonight: Mild temps stick around as most of us linger in the 40s across the area. Winds stay relaxed with mostly cloudy skies sticking around all night.

Saturday: Moving into the weekend we’re unfortunately not expecting much in the way of sunshine. We are anticipating a few showers, some fog and some sprinkles throughout the morning hours, but no heavy/strong storms expected. High temps will get warmer however, as most of the Big Country is expected to top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: An overnight/morning cold front will cool us off in the afternoon hours down to around the 50s and lower 60s. Rain and storms chances will continue to pick up throughout the day as we’re expecting around a 30% to 40% of showers and storms heading into Sunday night and Monday morning.

Future Weather Discussion: An unsettled pattern is setting up for Sunday and Monday of this weekend and next week. We could see another round of storms and rain showers then, and could see some potential strong to severe storms at times as well. After that, most of the first week of March is looking to be fairly tame and calm, with a few swings in temps but that’s about it!