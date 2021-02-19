KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: More seasonal and warmer temperatures stick around to thaw out the Big Country

Looking ahead to the weekend and next week we’ve got a significantly quieter and warmer forecast than a week ago.

Tonight: One of the only freezing temperatures in this extended forecast as overnight lows drop down into the 20s and 30s again. Winds will slow down tonight with clear skies sticking around as well.

Saturday: Even warmer than Friday, with high temps reaching into the 50s all afternoon. Winds will ramp up as well to around 10 to 20 mph generally and skies stay clear and sunny,

Sunday: A weak cold front will move through the area, keeping high temps in the 50s in the afternoon. The only difference will be a wind shift from the south to the north at around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Enjoy the weekend! Luckily next week is looking even warmer as high temperatures continue their climb into the 60s and even 70s at times next week. Skies are going to stay pretty sunny throughout the days ahead. The only big change expected over the next 7 days is a cold front in the middle of next week that will likely drop temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s by late next week.