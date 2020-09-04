KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Pleasant and warm holiday weekend before our next big cold front!

After a fairly wet and cloudy week we’ve got some sunshine and warmer weather sticking around for the weekend ahead!

Tonight: Mild temps prevail as we dip down to around the 70 degree mark generally. Winds stay light with some cloud cover at times.

Saturday: We could see a few isolated showers throughout the day – just don’t expect much from any of them. Another beautiful and warm day is ahead for the Big Country with afternoon high reaching into the low to mid 90s. Winds will remain a light breeze out of the south around 5 to 15 mph. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy kind of day.

Sunday: We’re continuing to warm ever so slightly again as high temps reach back around the mid 90s generally. Rain chances are pretty much gone for today with just some extra cloud cover expected throughout the day. Winds will remain pretty calm all day.

Future Weather Discussion: I’ve been talking about it all week – our first big cold front of the season is on its way next week! This one is expected to be fairly strong for this time of year with high temperatures expected to remain in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures to drop as low as the upper 40 and lower 50s for at least a couple of days next week. You might want to start breaking out that jacket sooner rather than later as we move further into September.