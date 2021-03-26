KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Rollercoaster of temps heading our way

While tomorrow will still be fairly warm and much calmer compared to todays winds, a cold front will push through the area by Sunday, bringing with it a brief but noticeable cooldown and more strong winds to close out the weekend.

Tonight: Mild and calm, low temps will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds calm down as well to around 5 to 15 mph out of the south.

Saturday: Gorgeous. No other way to put it really! High temps hovering around the upper 70s and lower 70s. Winds will relax a bit from Friday to around 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. Skies stay sunny all day as well! A cold front will begin to push into the Big Country by the evening and overnight hours bringing with it a small chance of seeing a light shower or two at times.

Sunday: Gusty winds and cooler temps return! High temps will struggle to make it into 60s with winds out of the north at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting around 30 mph. Expect a mostly sunny day still, just expect to maybe want a light jacket if you’re going to be outside.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances have mostly exited the discussion for the foreseeable future. However, that doesn’t mean dull weather by any means! A pair of cold fronts will do their best to shake up the Big Country over the next week or so, dropping high temps as low as the upper 50s by the middle of next week. Winds are expected to stay on the breezier side however so be ready with hairspray!