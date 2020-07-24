KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Seasonal and warm weather is here to stay for the weekend

So far, this week has been a hundred times better than last week! We’ve seen rain, we’ve seen much more seasonal temperatures and even a few more clouds as well.

Tonight: Mild temperatures return again as overnight lows drop into the low 70s again. Winds will lighten up a bit to around 5 to 15 mph generally.

Saturday: Tropical Storm Hanna will make landfall in South Texas around Corpus Christi and bring them a lot of rain (6″-12″). Unfortunately, its track moved too far south for us to receive any actual beneficial rainfall, but we could see a shower or two in our for southern areas in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will stay seasonal in the mid 90s again.

Sunday: Remnants of Hanna will again bring a chance for a couple of light showers in the southern half of the Big Country in the afternoon hours. High temperature will hover in the low 90s for most of the Big Country, with a nice breeze of around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: As the first tropical storm of the year impacts the US this weekend we’ll remain relatively dry and unaffected here in the Big Country. South Texas will receive the brunt of the winds and rainfall, with central Texas receiving a little less and us even less than that. We’ll see some cloud cover impact temperatures this weekend, and looking ahead to next week, it’s looking like our best rain chances for the next seven days will fall on Tuesday/Wednesday.