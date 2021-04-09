KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Several cold fronts ahead, plenty of ups and downs expected

While today has felt like a mid-summer day, Mother Nature has several surprises in store for us – beginning tonight. A cold front will push through, knocking us down into the 70s for Saturday and then spiking us back into the 80s and 90s by Sunday with even more cooler weather surprises for next week! It’s gonna be a ride for sure!

Tonight: Moving ahead into tonight a cold front is heading our way. This will usher in calm winds with clear skies, allowing for low temps to drop down into the mid 40s for most.

Saturday: We’ve got a significantly cooler day ahead thanks to the cold front from last night. High temps will be around 20° cooler than Friday as they top out around the low to mid 70s. Winds are going to stay light at around 5 to 15 mph out of the north with plenty of sunshine to go with it.

Sunday: A remarkable rebound in temperatures is heading our way! High temps will spike by around 15 to 20 degrees, allowing for most of the area to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Winds will gust to around 25 mph out o the south with plenty of sunshine again. Another cold front is on the way Sunday night that will last longer than the Friday night one heading into next week.

Future Weather Discussion: A turbulent forecast, more so in the way of temperatures swinging and changing wildly day-by-day, is heading our way! You already see what’s happening this weekend with several double digit changes in temperatures between the next 48-72 hours. Next week is looking a bit more stable but cooler, as high temps hover in the 60s for at least half of it. Rain chances will begin Tuesday and last through as late as Friday of next week. I am eyeing another spike in temps by late next week/weekend.