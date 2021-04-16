KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: The sun comes out to play this weekend

I should add an asterisk in there because we’ll still be fairly cloudy, just with more breaks in the clouds to allow sunshine through at times!

Tonight: Chilly temps move back in as lows drop into the low to mid 40s. Winds stay calm with cloudy skies remaining.

Saturday: After a cold front moves through the area don’t expect much warmer temps than what we saw Friday. Highs will top out in the 50s and lower 60s. Winds will ramp up as well to around 15 to 25 mph with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Sunday: Beautiful weather kicks into gear! High temps will remain on the cooler side at around the mid 60s. Winds relax a bit to less than 20 mph all day. Expect to see more sunshine at times as skies begin to break up throughout the day as well.

Future Weather Discussion: Mild temperatures dominate the extended forecast. Seasonal/average high temps in the mid 70s won’t really make an appearance as another cold front will help keep highs next week in the 60s. Our next big rain chances are expected potentially by late next week.