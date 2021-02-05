KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Warm and windy weekend ahead before a wintry blast next week

The first weekend of February has more typical February-like temperatures in store, along with some stronger winds and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Temperatures get chilly again down near 40 degrees for most of the area. Winds are going to start getting breezy and gusty at times throughout the night at speeds of up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain clear.

Saturday: A windy and cool day ahead! High temperatures are going to top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s again with winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph at times. Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout.

Sunday: Temperatures will actually get back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will relax a tad from Saturdays gusty strong winds to more of a strong breeze at around 25 to 30 mph throughout the day. Expect some nice, warm sunshine all day.

Future Weather Discussion: Winds are getting strong this weekend, but that’s not the main story of this extended forecast. Our next blast of wintry air is expected to enter the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it highs in the 30s and 40s for the middle of next week. As of right now I’m not anticipating any major precip events yet with some light showers possible as early as late next week.