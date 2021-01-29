KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Winds get stronger ahead of our next cold front

While I know today was a windy day, expect even stronger winds tomorrow ahead of another cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Tonight: Milder temperatures prevail as we stay in the lower 50s and some upper 40s. We could also see some evening showers before we move into Saturday. Winds will begin to ramp up to as high as 40 mph tonight.

Saturday: High temperatures are going to continue to climb into the mid to upper 60s as we move into the afternoon hours. Winds are going to be an issue throughout the day, as gusts could reach up into the 40 to 45 mph gust range. The good news is winds won’t last all day and will begin to clam down heading into the evening hours. This will likely kick up dust and create lower visibilities throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A cold front is on the way later tonight and into the overnight hours.

Sunday: Slightly calmer winds will settle in at around 20 to 30 mph for most of the day. High temperatures will drop a bit as they settle into the mid 50s for Sunday. Winds will relax to less than 15 mph the entire with mostly sunny skies expected.

Future Weather Discussion: After this cold front passage Saturday night we’ll see much calmer and more stable weather settle in ahead. Most of the first week of February will consist of 60s and 70s for high temps and mostly sunny skies, marking a more Spring-like forecast to kick off the month.