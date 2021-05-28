KRBC Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Rain chances and cooler temperatures persist

Unfortunately it’s not looking like a great weekend to spend in a pool as cooler temperatures and some rain chances will stick around for the next several days. While rain won’t ruin your outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday, Monday is looking like a widespread and long-lasting rain event throughout the day.

Tonight: Mild again with some light to moderate showers lingering into the early overnight hours. Low temps stay in the 60s with some cloud cover hanging around as well.

Saturday: Overall, a beautiful day to spend outside! High temps will hang out in the 70s and lower 80s with winds staying less than 15 mph most of the day. We could see some isolated showers in the morning but otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies persist.

Sunday: Similar to Saturday – just flip-flopping rain chances. Instead of starting out with some light showers, we’ll see some rain potentially in the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will top out around 80 degrees with a little bit more of a breeze compared to Saturday.

Memorial Day (Monday): Widespread showers and storms are anticipated across the Big Country. High temperatures will stay around the 80 degree mark in the afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Expect on and off rain throughout the day.