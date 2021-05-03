KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: A few storms tonight, warm and quiet rest of the week ahead!

We could see a handful of storms across our northern and far southeastern counties this evening, but they won’t last for long, as rain chances end generally before the sun sets.

Tonight: Breezy winds of around 10 to 20 mph continue, keeping overnight lows in the 50s for most. Skies will become fairly cloudy as well.

Tuesday: While it might start out looking grey and cloudy, we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon hours with winds gusting at around 30 mph at times. High temperatures are going to stay on the more mild side in the mid 70s thanks to a cold front that swept through the area earlier today.

Future Weather Discussion: Not many wrenches to be thrown into our extended forecast. High temps will return to the 80s and even 90s by next weekend. Winds will calm down to around 10 to 20 mph after tomorrow with much more consistent sunshine expected throughout the rest of the week also after tomorrow. No rain chances to discuss after this evening for this forecast, but we could see the approach of another cold front by early next week.