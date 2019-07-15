KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: A hot, windy and dry week ahead!

After a pretty pleasant and cool weekend for the Big Country, we’re ramping up our temperatures and winds heading into the second half of July.

Tonight: Overnight lows will stay fairly warm in the mid 70s for most of the Big Country. Winds are going to ramp up through the overnight hours, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible out of the south. There will be plenty of clear skies to view the full moon over the Big Country.

Tuesday: Here comes the heat again! Afternoon high temperatures will reach back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. When factoring in humidity and moisture in the air, our heat index values will feel like the low to mid 100s at the hottest parts of the day. Winds are also going to be a little stronger, around 10 to 20 mph most of the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Unfortunately for the Big Country, there are almost not rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. High pressure will remain the dominant feature as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s the next week. Winds will be our only saving grace, staying breezy for the foreseeable future.