KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Active weather pattern is settling in for a few days

As we close out August and move into September we’re being greeted by cooler weather and rain chances, an indicator that fall is trying to kick into gear and right on time too!

Tonight: Storms and showers are expected throughout the night, dying down by midnight and picking back up by the morning hours Tuesday. Expect heavy downpours, lightning and thunder at times as these storms move through. Low temps will bottom out in the 60s and 70s for most.

Tuesday: Grab an umbrella! Rain and storms are expected throughout the daytime hours, picking up moreso in the later afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures will vary due to spotty sunshine and widespread clouds/rainfall, but generally expect 80s and 90s in the afternoon hours.

Future Weather Discussion: Rain and storms will linger through Wednesday before finally moving away from the area. Overall totals are expected to be around an inch to an inch and a half, with some locally higher and lower amounts possible. High temperatures will hover around the seasonal mark, now in the lower 90s.