KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Active weather setting up with a chance for severe

As we push ahead into the final days of April we’re also looking at some widespread rain chances that could come with a chance of severe storms as well.

Tonight: Mild temperatures prevail as lows stay in the 60s and even 70s. Humidity will build throughout the night with winds also remaining one the breezier side out of the south at up to 30 mph gusts.

Tuesday: Rain and storm chances will begin in the early afternoon hours. We are anticipating widespread coverage at times of rain, with some storms possibly strengthening into severe status throughout the day and into the overnight hours. High temps will climb generally into the 70s and 80s with lots of fluctuations thanks to sporadic cloud cover and rain cooled air pockets.

Future Weather Discussion: While we could see severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday, I think our biggest threat of severe storms will come overnight into Wednesday morning early thanks to more atmospheric support. I’m not ruling out the possibility of seeing more than one isolated tornado throughout the duration of this event either. It will be a great time to make sure your weather radios are operational and make sure to keep your phones off silent so you can be alerted if storms do develop/head to your area.